AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health will give its first media briefing on monkeypox Thursday. There are six confirmed cases of monkeypox in Travis County, as of the latest update, along with several presumed cases.

“We need to be safe and follow practices we’ve learned from COVID-19 to prevent the spread of monkeypox here in our community,” Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County health authority, said this week. “Try to reduce close, intimate interactions with those whose health history you’re unaware of. Use hand sanitizer, and wear masks when in close quarters with others who have symptoms.”

According to APH, symptoms of monkeypox include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters

APH leadership and at least one Travis County doctor are expected to be part of the briefing, which will be done virtually. The briefing will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday. KXAN will carry it live in this story and on our Facebook page.

We have a list of symptoms and ways monkeypox is spread in this story.