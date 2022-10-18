AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s airport just set a new record for the most passengers in a single day.

A total of 35,357 passengers were recorded departing from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Monday, October 17, the first day after the second weekend of the ACL music festival.

The total is 59 more than the previous record, set on the Monday after F1 weekend in 2021. With F1 returning to Austin this upcoming weekend, airport officials are expecting next Monday to be a record breaker, too.

Two other days this month also appear in the top 10 busiest of all time. Oct. 10 currently ranks 6th, while Oct. 7 ranks 8th — both with more than 34,000 passengers.

The airport is expecting a record-setting 21 million passengers this year. The current record stands at around 17.3 million passengers, set in 2019.

Airlines have added dozens of new flights so far this year, leading to a jump in passenger totals. Each month from March through August this year features in the top six busiest months of all time. September totals have not yet been released.