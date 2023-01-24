AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman accused of killing her friend and kidnapping her baby in 2019 is expected to enter a guilty plea at her next court appearance next week.

Magen Fieramusca’s attorney told KXAN the defense and the prosecution have negotiated an agreement and they expect a sentence of 55 years in prison.

Heidi Broussard and her baby went missing from her south Austin home in December 2019. Broussard was found dead in the trunk of a car near a Houston-area home. Broussard’s baby, who was 3 weeks old at the time, was found alive and in good condition. Fieramusca was charged with capital murder in Broussard’s death.

Broussard’s mother, Tammy, confirmed that she was told about the sentence and will be in court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Broussard said she still doesn’t know why Magen killed her daughter, she said the two were supposed to be friends.

“I have a big portrait of Heidi and Shane and the kids and I am bringing that and hopefully they will let me put it in the courtroom so that she can see what she has done, something that will remind her of what she has done,” Broussard said. “I don’t have any ill feelings towards her, God has set me at peace, and we just have to get this done.”

The affidavit states, “Magen Fieramusca presented Heidi Broussard’s Newborn Child as her own to her boyfriend.”

Fieramusca told authorities she had the baby at a birthing center in The Woodlands. When Texas Rangers asked about the birthing center, Fieramusca said she couldn’t remember the name of the center, the affidavit said.