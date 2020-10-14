Mom of Mike Ramos, Austin Justice Coalition call for decision on officer involved in his death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mother of a man who was shot and killed by a police officer about six months ago is calling on the Austin Police Department chief to decide the officer’s fate with the department.

Brenda Ramos, mother of Mike Ramos, will be holding a press conference along with the Austin Justice Coalition Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Ramos was shot and killed by Officer Christopher Taylor in April. Officer Mitchell Pieper hit Ramos with a “less-lethal” bean bag round before Taylor fired. Body and dash camera video of the shooting was released back in July.

Brenda Ramos and the Austin Justice Coalition say now that the APD Internal Affairs investigation is reportedly complete, they would like to call on Chief Brian Manley to decide whether Taylor will continue as an APD officer.

They would also like the detectives leading the criminal investigation into Taylor to issue an arrest warrant for him, if “sufficient probable cause” was found.

Also in July, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore announced she wouldn’t bring the case to a grand jury before leaving office.

The press conference will start at 3 p.m. at La Mexicana Bakery on South First Street in south Austin. A mural was painted in Mike’s honor on the side of the bakery in September.

This story will be updated with further details after the press conference.