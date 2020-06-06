Mom meets her baby after spending three weeks on a ventilator during COVID-19 battle at Austin hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin mom held her new baby for the first time after recovering from a scary battle with COVID-19.

The woman, identified only as Brenda by Ascension Seton Medical Center, was in the hospital for more than a month and was so ill that she was placed on a ventilator.

However, this week she was finally discharged from the hospital and was able to finally meet her baby.

Ascension Seton said Brenda was 35 weeks pregnant when she was admitted to the hospital with worsening symptoms of COVID-19.

She had a C-section but was then placed on a ventilator in the ICU for 24 days as she fought for her life.

Emotional footage shows staff at Ascension Seton cheering as Brenda was pushed out of the hospital in a wheelchair.