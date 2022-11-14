AUSTIN (KXAN) — A north Austin neighborhood is getting better access to public transit after a mobility hub opened on Monday.

The hub is located in the Georgian Acres neighborhood on East Wonsley Drive.

It’s designed to give residents of the area more access to transportation in an area that University of Texas professor Junfeng Jiao deemed a “transit desert,” or an area with high demand for public transit but low supply. That sparked a partnership with the city to offer something different.

The hub includes a fleet of Lime e-scooters and space for two circulator buses operated by staff at the nonprofit Jail to Jobs, as well as covered benches with solar-powered charging pads to power up devices as people wait.

The City of Austin, UT, and Jail to Jobs hosted a grand opening event on Monday to help community members learn about the new features.