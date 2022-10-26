AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mobile Loaves and Fishes, an Austin nonprofit that serves the city’s homeless community, broke ground on its village expansion on Wednesday.

The organization is widely known for its Community First! Village, a 51-acre master planned development in northeast Travis County designed for men and women who are coming out of chronic homelessness.

In 2021 the nonprofit announced a plan for what it calls its most significant expansion yet. That will come with 1,400 more homes in the new site.

Alan Graham, MLF’s founder and CEO, said the homes will be split into neighborhoods, with 40 to 50 homes per community.

“[They’re] all in these little neighborhoods surrounded by community and amenities, like parks and small living rooms and places to gather…in a way building a community within a community,” Graham explained.

“Last year we promised Austinites that this expansion was going to happen, and today we’re delivering on that promise. Building a neighborhood of this magnitude that is uniquely focused on serving the city’s most vulnerable neighbors-men and women who are experiencing chronic homelessness-requires collaboration across all parts of the community. We are grateful for the level of support and collaboration we’ve experienced that’s made it possible to continue growing Community First! Village and serving our friends who need us most.” Alan Graham, Founder & CEO of Mobile Loaves and Fishes

Community First! Village is currently home to more than 350 formerly homeless men and women who live in permanent homes in the 51-acre community.

The expansion of the Village, which was first announced in April 2021, includes two new phases that will add a combined 127 acres to the existing property and room for 1,400 new homes. Once fully developed, the total size of Community First! Village will be 1,900 homes spread across 178 acres.