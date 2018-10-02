Mobile doctor’s office serving minority communities in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A mobile doctor’s office, owned by the city public health department and strategically placed in certain neighborhoods, brings health awareness to a city that knows not everyone has equal access to resources.

“It’s an RV that is retrofitted to have 2 exam rooms, waiting area, mini nurse station set up we have all the testing equipment. We can do HIV testing, we can do blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, pregnancy testing, we can do all those things in the van,” said Adrienne Sturrup, the manager of the Health Equity Unit.

The mobile doctor’s office is part of the City’s Public Equity Unit, formed after public health officials say they noticed a problem.

“You often hear Austin is the healthiest city but if you look at data by race, you’ll find that different groups are not experiencing that same lifestyle,” said Sturrup.

“If you look at our Latino community — diabetes, there is a higher rate of diabetes in that community. If you look at our Asian-American population, they are experiencing a higher risk of cancer and diabetes as well,” Sturrup said, “so our unit kind of expanded from the African-American quality of health unit to the health equity unit, so we could recognize and address disparities across the different populations.”

The mobile unit is placed by request or where city demographers deemed the population is at high risk for health problems.

According to Stirrup, the initiative has helped thousands of people this year and performed 6,000 medical tests.

The van is part of the reason the city council recently approved $585,000 in funding for the Health Equity Unit. The aim is to address health issues for under-served and minority populations in Austin.