MLK Jr. Day parade starts at UT, winds through east Austin; watch for traffic delays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade through east Austin starts this morning at 9 a.m.

The parade starts at the MLK statue on the University of Texas at Austin campus (near 21st and Speedway), and will head toward the Texas Capitol, and then to Huston-Tillotson University.

The march will cause traffic delays in those areas, so be on the lookout if you’re in that area.

Everyone is invited, and people are asked to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Central Texas Food Bank.

There are city government closures observing the holiday. City Council officies, City Hall and the entire Austin Public Library system.

All recreation centers, museums and cultural arts centers are also closed. All year-round pools, golf courses and the Austin Animal Centers will be operating with normal hours.

MLK Day was first celebrated in 1986 but it was not recognized by all 50 states until 2000 when South Carolina became the final state to recognize it and pay state employees for the holiday.