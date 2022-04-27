AUSTIN (KXAN) — A mistrial was declared Wednesday morning in the case of an officer accused of using excessive force on a woman suspected of prostitution.

Judge Brad Urrutia declared a mistrial in the Nathaniel Stallings case due to the health of defense lawyer Brad Heilman, KXAN confirmed.

Stallings was charged with assault and abuse of official capacity in March 2018. The charge stems from an incident in October 2017, where he and another officer allegedly confronted a woman suspected of prostitution, grabbed her and pushed her onto the hood of the patrol vehicle. The other officer allegedly delivered six knee strikes to her body, according to a memo released in March 2018.

The jury trial has been reset for Aug. 22.