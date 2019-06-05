Missing woman with oxygen tank found safe, according to Austin police
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A missing 72-year-old woman with medical issues and an oxygen tank to help her breath has been found safe, according to Austin police.
Susan Weber was last seen at the Central Market on 4001 N. Lamar Boulevard in Austin around 10 a.m Wednesday. Weber remained in the car while her husband went into the store. When her husband returned, the car was gone. Weber's oxygen tank had about three hours of oxygen remaining at the time of her disappearance.
Around 4:30, the Austin Police Department tweeted that Weber has been found safe.
