AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a woman with medical conditions who was last seen on March 26 in central Austin.

APD said Kaili Masters, 27, was last seen in the area of 7800 N. Lamar Blvd. That’s near U.S. Highway 183 and West Anderson Lane.

She’s been known to visit the area around Rundberg Lane.

Police described her as a white woman with brown eyes, about 5’4″ and weighing 110 pounds. She often changes her hair color and wears wigs.

APD said her medical conditions create concern for her wellbeing.

If you see her, police said to call 911 immediately.