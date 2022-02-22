Missing: Man with cognitive impairment last seen in central Austin

Police said Bradley Lemming, 40, was last seen at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near 7800 North Lamar Boulevard. (APD Photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a man with a cognitive impairment last seen Tuesday afternoon in central Austin.

Police said Bradley Lemming, 40, was last seen at 3:45 p.m. near 7800 North Lamar Boulevard. That’s near U.S. Highway 183 and West Anderson Lane.

APD said in addition to Lemming having a cognitive impairment, he requires daily medication for “significant medical issues.” He also has limited speaking capabilities.

He’s described as a white man who’s 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, a dark sport coat, a light blue shirt, dark pants and brown boots, according to APD.

Police are asking you to call 911 immediately if you see Lemming.

