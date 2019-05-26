Missing man last seen Saturday night found, according to Austin police

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Missing 71-year-old John Aston (Austin Police)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An elderly man who went missing Saturday night has been found safe, according to Austin police

The missing man, 71-year-old John Aston, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. He was seen on the 2800 block of Real Street in east Austin near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police tweeted at 2:14 p.m. Sunday that Aston had been found safe.

