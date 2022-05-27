MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for an elderly man with a cognitive impairment last seen Friday morning in Manor.

A Silver Alert was issued in the search for Charles Lee Younger, 73.

He was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Friday in the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 290 in Manor. He was last seen walking and carrying a white PVC pipe as a walking stick and red Solo cup.

Younger is described as 6’4″ tall, with black and gray hair and brown eyes, weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, gray t-shirt and green camo pants.

Police fear for Younger’s health and safety and said he has a cognitive impairment.

If you have any information on Younger’s whereabouts, call APD at (512) 974-5250.