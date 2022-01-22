Missing: Austin police searching for 58-year-old man

Brett Warner, 58, was last seen in Cedar Park around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are concerned Saturday for a 58-year-old man’s well-being due to his medical conditions.

That is why they’re asking for help finding Brett Warner, who according to a press release, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the 12600 block of Ridgeline Boulevard near Lakeline Mall.

He’s described as being 5-foot, 11-inches tall, and weighing about 200 pounds. Police say he was wearing dark gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about where Warner might be is asked to call 911.