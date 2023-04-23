AUSTIN (KXAN) — After 301 days separated from her family, an Austin dog reunited with her owners last week.

Austin Animal Center received a missing dog — named “Juicee” by shelter staff — in June 2022. This past December, AAC posted on its Spanish-language Facebook page, “Mascotas de Austin,” 100 dogs available for adoption.

From there, the post was shared onto the FB group “Cubanos de Austin,” where someone spotted a “unique-looking pitbull mix” that reminded them of their friend’s old dog.

“A simple share can be part of a miracle,” said Luis Herrera, AAC’s public health educator, in a release. “Today we had an amazing example of the importance of social media for Spanish speakers and their pets.”

That miracle FB share helped track Juicee — actually named Kardashian — with her owners. They had been told she had passed away, not knowing she’d actually been brought to AAC as a stray.

Formerly living in Austin, Kardashian’s owner Dellys had since moved to Miami. But once they saw Kardashian’s photo on Facebook, Dellys, her partner and her child made the 20-hour drive back to Austin to reunite.

“Juicee was unsure of strangers while she was in the shelter, but the second she saw her family, she was all tail wags and smiles,” Herrera added.