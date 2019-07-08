MISSING: APD seeks help in finding woman last seen 3 days ago

Officials are searching for San Juana Macias who is missing, July 8, 2019. (Photo from Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three days have passed since Austin police say a woman was last seen in east Austin. Now, officials are asking for public help to find her.

San Juana Macias, 40, was last seen Friday evening in the area of 1105 Clayton Lane, police say.

She’s described as about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

APD said she frequents the hotels along Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.

Anyone who has information about Macias’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the APD Missing Persons Unit at (512) 974-5250. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.