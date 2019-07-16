Missing 90-year-old with medical condition last seen in north Austin

Austin police need help searching for Bertha Mechler, 90. (Image from Austin police department

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs your help finding a missing 90-year-old woman last seen in north Austin Monday afternoon.

APD says there is a concern for Bertha Mechler’s safety because she has a medical condition.

Police say she was last seen in the 1000 block of Floradale Drive, that is in the Windsor Hills neighborhood between Interstate 35 and Dessau Road.

She is described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a horizontal striped shirt with black, green, yellow stripes. She was wearing dark green baggy pants.

If you have seen Bertha Mechler or know where she is, police urge you to 911 immediately.