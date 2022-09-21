AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said it was searching for a missing baby last seen in east Austin.

Jamire Hardin was last seen late Tuesday evening in the 7300 block of Lazy Creek Drive with his mother, 16-year-old, Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet.

According to APD, Hardin’s family was concerned about the baby’s well-being.

Jamire Hardin is described as a one-month-old Black male baby, measuring 21 inches long and weighing 9 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

The mother, Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet, was described as a 16-year-old Black woman. APD said she was 5’4” tall and weighed 180 lbs. with red dyed color hair.