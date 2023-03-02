AUSTIN (KXAN) — A coalition of ministry and advocacy groups will speak on the challenge of re-housing individuals who will soon be displaced as the Salvation Army downtown shelter prepares to close this month.

“The Salvation Army has come to the decision that they can no longer continue to offer the level and quality of care their brothers and sisters need at the facility,” a prior press release from the group about the closing stated. “The pandemic has brought into sharp focus the challenges of operating the facility with the staff and support necessary, and it is no longer tenable to continue investing in the necessary infrastructure.”

Central Presbyterian Church is heading the group speaking about the residual challenges of the closure.

“Though staff and other community organizations are working to provide referrals for the 100 people at the shelter, there are few options since the other shelters in Austin are full and maintain a wait list,” according to the church’s press release.

Woman experiencing homelessness says she’s about to be displaced when the Salvation Army shelter in downtown Austin closes (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

Ministry, advocacy groups address homelessness challenges with the closing of the Salvation Army downtown Austin shelter (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

The groups involved are calling on the City to address the shortage of shelter beds and provide additional resources.

The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) plans to announce “new resources for addressing homelessness” on Friday. We’ve reached out to HACA as well as the City about resources in the wake of the Salvation Army shelter closure specifically. We’re waiting to hear back.

