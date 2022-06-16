AUSTIN (KXAN) — The minimum, starting hourly wage for Austin city employees will be raised from $15 to $22.

On Thursday, Austin City Council approved the pay boost resolution intended to fill vacant city jobs and remain “competitive.”

According to the City of Austin, 18% of its budgeted positions are open.

District 2 City Councilwoman Vanessa Fuentes proposed the resolution, saying the city has to “to remain competitive and ensure that we’re attracting and retaining talented employees.”

City Manager Spencer Cronk previously estimated that the increase could cost the city between $18.2 and $22.8 million.

For full-time employees, a $22 hourly wage would equal out to an annual salary of just over $45,000.

The rate increase could go into effect in 2023, pending approval of the city’s fiscal budget.