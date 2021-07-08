Million-dollar homes aren’t what they used to be in Austin

Austin

by: Michelle Pitcher, Austin Business Journal

What does a seven-figure house look like in Austin these days? Something like this home in the Circle C neighborhood of Southwest Austin. With prices on the rise across the region, $1 million doesn't go as far as it used to.

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — In Austin, a $1 million home is no longer quite so extraordinary.

The median home price in the city has been creeping steadily into the mid-six figures. In May, the median price in the city hit a historic high of $566,500 — and that’s just for a typical home.

In May 2018, 104 homes in the Austin metro sold for more than $1 million, according to Redfin (Nasdaq: RDFN). That amounted to about 2.9% of all home sales that month. By May 2021, the number had more than tripled. That month, 347 homes sold for higher than $1 million, making up 9.2% of total home sales.

