AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin announced former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence would be visiting the campus Friday to discuss the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

UT said the event would be hosted by the university’s Clements Center for National Security, which is a nonpartisan research and policy center that draws on the best insights of diplomatic and military history to train the next generation of national security leaders.

According to the university, the event is set to begin at 2:15 p.m.

The last time Pence was in Austin was in October 2019 when he delivered remarks at a Trump Victory luncheon.