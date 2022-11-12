AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN spokesdog Kaxan led the way Sunday morning as grand marshal of the 22nd Annual Mighty Texas Dog Walk, benefiting Service Dogs, Inc.

The dog walk included a one-mile stroll through the Camp Mabry Parade Grounds. Every dog got a gold medal at the finish line.

“Morticia,” also known as Service Dogs Inc. founder Sheri Soltes, told KXAN News Today that a costume contest for both dogs and humans was among many additional festivities before and after the dog walk. Dozens of sponsors welcomed attendees to their booths for free samples of everything from dog food to toys and treats.

Guinness World Record attempts are always part of the annual event. This year, Kaxan had a role in the attempt to create the world’s largest coloring book as it is based on his new children’s book “Becoming Kaxan,” which was also officially released at the event.

The Sunday event beat China’s previous record for the “World’s Largest Coloring Book” by measuring 195 square feet. Guests participated and used over 500 markers to color in 15-by-13-foot pages.

This is the 11th Guinness World Record won by the Annual Mighty Texas Dog Walk. Other World Records won by the event include “Most Dogs Walked,” “Biggest Cake for Dogs” and “Biggest Fur Ball.”

The Mighty Texas Dog Walk benefitted local nonprofit Service Dogs, Inc. which trains service dogs free of charge for wounded veterans and other disabled Texans.

KXAN was a sponsor of the Mighty Texas Dog Walk.