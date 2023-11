AUSTIN (KXAN) – Dogs of all breeds took to the parade grounds at Camp Mabry Saturday for the 23rd Annual Mighty Texas Dog Walk.

KXAN is a proud sponsor of “Austin’s biggest party for dogs.”

Mighty Texas Dog Walk 2023 (KXAN: Kirsten Currie)

The event raised money for the local non-profit Service Dogs Inc, which provides free service dogs to wounded veterans and other disabled Texans.