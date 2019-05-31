MetroRail Downtown Station to close this weekend for months; travel alternatives provided

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Downtown Station for MetroRail will be closed for several months, starting this weekend, as officials work to construct a new station, Capitol Metro announced in a press release.

Starting Sunday, the station will be closed and this might affect commuters’ abilities to travel in and out of downtown Austin. MetroRail’s weekend service will also be suspended late 2019, officials say.

BREAKING GROUND: CapMetro breaks ground on new downtown MetroRail station in March

The Downtown Station, which CapMetro says was always supposed to be a temporary structure, is the smallest but busiest of the nine MetroRail stations.

The new station is expected to be a three-track, two-platform station with a plaza taking over a section of Fourth Street, turning Neches Street into a cul-de-sac for the nearby hotel. Construction is expected to last about two years.

The company hopes that the new station will help address the growing demand by increasing the frequency of the trains while also improving safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

In order to accommodate passengers, CapMetro is offering them the following alternate options to travel to downtown:

Shuttle service between Downtown Station and Plaza Saltillo

Added MetroExpress service

High-Frequency bus network

You can learn more about the CapMetro weekday and weekend travel options on its website.