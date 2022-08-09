The city of Austin and CapMetro are working to triple the city’s MetroBike fleet, expanding beyond downtown Austin. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin and CapMetro will begin its transition to an all-electric MetroBike fleet, tripling its resources and expanding beyond downtown.

In late July, Austin City Council and the CapMetro Board of Directors approved a joint agreement to expand the program and divvy up operational duties. Under the July 28 agreement, CapMetro will oversee daily operations and maintenance of the MetroBike program, while the city’s transportation department will “continue to provide oversight of the program and ownership of the assets,” per a Monday newsletter.

Currently, MetroBike’s program comprises 500 traditional, pedal bikes and 347 e-bikes, with 79 docking stations available in the downtown corridor. Under the latest agreement, city and CapMetro officials said the program will pivot to a strictly-electric fleet and triple the number of available bicycles and stations.

Since 2013, MetroBike’s program — previously named Austin B-Cycle — has expanded from 11 stations and 100 bicycles to its current fleet size. Data released by the Austin Transportation Department Monday attributed 80% of MetroBike ride trips to e-bikes, despite electric bikes accounting for roughly 40% of the city’s current fleet.