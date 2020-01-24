‘Metro Alerts’ to give transit riders route-specific info through email, text

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro is rolling out alerts this week that are route-specific called Metro Alerts, the agency said Friday.

All customers have to do is sign up for the routes they want to have alerts about, either by text or email, and CapMetro will send them directly.

Right now, riders have to follow CapMetro on Twitter in order to get route-specific information.

To sign up, customers can:

Go to this website and pick either email or SMS/Text Message from the dropdown menu, then enter your information

Text 468311 with “CAPMETRO #” where the # is the route number you’d like updates on

“We believe this will be a welcomed solution for customers for service alerts for their routes only,” CapMetro said in a press release.

CapMetro also said it plans to stop posting route-specific service alerts on Twitter by the end of February. They will continue to post service-wide alerts on social media, however.