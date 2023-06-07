AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms Inc., has placed even more of its Austin real estate on the sublease market.

Meta (Nasdaq: META) placed 589,000 square feet of office space in the under-construction Sixth and Guadalupe tower on the sublease market in November, and a company spokesperson confirmed the tech titan is now behind a nearly 120,000-square-foot sublease in the 300 West Sixth tower as Meta plans to focus on remote work. The company employed about 2,000 people here last summer but has laid off hundreds of employees since fall 2022.

“The future of work is here and we’re embracing it at Meta,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. “The past few years have brought new possibilities around the role of the office, and we are prioritizing making focused, balanced investments to support our most strategic long-term priorities and lead the way in creating the workplace of the future. Our aim is to build a best-in-class remote work experience to help everyone do the best work of their careers no matter where they are.”

Read the full story in the Austin Business Journal.