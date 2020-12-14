AUSTIN (KXAN) — The monolith saga continues—with a second one showing up in Austin.

Drivers spotted the monolith along the 360 Loop near Great Hills Trail Monday. On it was written a lovely holiday message: “Merry Christmas to Earth.”

Monolith along 360 Loop near Great Hills Trail (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Monolith along 360 Loop near Great Hills Trail (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

This isn’t the only monolith to be constructed in the Austin area. Austin Community College got in on the worldwide trend earlier this month at its Highland campus in north Austin.

It was a welding student-faculty endeavor. They installed it in the Jacob Fontaine Plaza.

The monolith frenzy started back in mid-November, with one of the metal columns mysteriously appearing in Utah before people reportedly tore it down.

Since then, the metal columns have been appearing all over the world, including in Romania and California. There’s even a monolith tracker, a Google document, recording each sighting.

Right now it lists about 17 monoliths and a few knockoffs.