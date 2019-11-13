Mercy, the missing dog, found by her owner

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a positive update from the Austin family that said a walker hired through Wag!, a dog walking app, lost their dog while they were on vacation.

Mercy, the dog, was found Tuesday afternoon, according to her owner Beth Adkins.

Mercy is receiving medical attention right now, but the injuries don’t look too severe.

In a post to an Austin Lost and Found Pets Facebook group, Mercy’s owner Miles Pequeno said the dog was spotted by Adkins for the first time since being struck by a vehicle on Loop 360 on Monday, but was too far away to wrangle and too close to the highway to chase.

Photo from Mercy’s rescue (Photo: Beth Adkins)

Adkins told KXAN she saw the dog again Tuesday around 5 p.m. limping near their apartment complex and watched her go into some bushes. Adkins says she walked slowly toward the area using rotisserie chicken as bait. About 20 minutes later, Mercy popped out of the bushes and limped back to her owner.

Adkins said that Wag! “has been very helpful” in the last two days agreeing to reimburse $400 for a trap and flew in a professional tracking dog to help with the search.