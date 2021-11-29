Menorah lighting held on central Austin overpass

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, members of Austin’s Jewish community held a menorah lighting for the second night of Hanukkah on the overpass at Far West and MoPac in central Austin.

The location of the menorah lighting is symbolic. At least two times in October, banners with antisemitic messages were seen hanging from the same overpass.

Members of Austin’s Jewish community held a menorah lighting on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 on the overpass at Far West and MoPac. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

Members of Austin’s Jewish community held a menorah lighting on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 on the overpass at Far West and MoPac. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

Members of Austin’s Jewish community held a menorah lighting on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 on the overpass at Far West and MoPac. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

The area’s Jewish community has endured a recent rash of antisemitism. Also in October, Congregation Beth Israel was damaged by fire that officials say was intentionally set using accelerant. An 18-year-old Texas State University student was arrested in connection with the arson.

In November, antisemitic and racist stickers and flyers were found at a central Austin park.

Since then, hundreds have protested the hateful displays and actions at the Texas State Capitol, and county leaders passed a resolution in support of the Jewish community. Austin City Council also passed a resolution that directs the city manager to improve the city’s response to acts of hate.

Hanukkah ends on Monday, Dec. 6.