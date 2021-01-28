Memorials, tributes to Dr. Lindley Dodson continue to grow outside her office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The sign outside the Children’s Medical Group building where an Austin pediatrician was killed Tuesday has become a collective memorial, signifying how much the community loved her.

Throughout the day Wednesday, and even into early Thursday morning, people who knew Dr. Lindley Dodson stopped by the pediatric office on West 35th Street to pay their respects.

Whether she cared for their children, were colleagues or they just knew her on a personal level, people left flowers, toys, chalk art messages and signs of support. There were also ribbons emblazoned in traditional Mardi Gras colors as a tribute to her Louisiana roots.

Many are still in shock and disbelief she’s gone.

“I think it’s to grieve the loss of a hero she really was a shining light in our community,” Brandi Loomis said. “To know that her life was cut short in such an awful manner is devastating for us, and just being here is part of our grieving process.”

A GoFundMe for Dodson’s family and the office she worked at is active. In 19 hours, the fund exceeded its goal of $50,000 with 544 total donors. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, it had raised $52,855.

Dodson is survived her husband and three children. In a statement, the family said, “Our only comfort is knowing she is now with Jesus and all the heavenly saints who are undoubtedly already looking forward to her first costume party.”

  • People have been leaving memorials for Dr. Lindley Dodson outside the Children’s Medical Group building after police identified her as a victim of a shooting Tuesday night. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)
  • Memorial for Dr. Lindley Dodson set up at Children's Medical Group, where a deadly hostage situation took her life on Tuesday (KXAN/Andy Way)
  • Memorial for Dr. Lindley Dodson set up at Children's Medical Group, where a deadly hostage situation took her life on Tuesday (KXAN/Andy Way)
  • Memorial for Dr. Lindley Dodson set up at Children's Medical Group, where a deadly hostage situation took her life on Tuesday (KXAN/Andy Way)
  • Memorial for Dr. Lindley Dodson set up at Children's Medical Group, where a deadly hostage situation took her life on Tuesday (KXAN/Andy Way)
  • The words, “We love you,” are written in chalk in front of the sign outside Children’s Medical Group after two people were found dead in the building Tuesday night following a 6-hour standoff. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • People have been leaving memorials for Dr. Lindley Dodson outside the Children’s Medical Group building after police identified her as a victim of a shooting Tuesday night. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • People have been leaving memorials for Dr. Lindley Dodson outside the Children’s Medical Group building after police identified her as a victim of a shooting Tuesday night. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • People have been leaving memorials for Dr. Lindley Dodson outside the Children’s Medical Group building after police identified her as a victim of a shooting Tuesday night. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • People have been leaving memorials for Dr. Lindley Dodson outside the Children’s Medical Group building after police identified her as a victim of a shooting Tuesday night. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • People have been leaving memorials for Dr. Lindley Dodson outside the Children’s Medical Group building after police identified her as a victim of a shooting Tuesday night. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

