Memorial march held for victim hit and killed by driver in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Family members and friends held a memorial on Saturday for a 15-year-old who died after being hit by a car.

They marched down to the location of where police say the teen died on East Yager Lane just east of I-35 near Tech Ridge Boulevard a week ago.

(Photo Courtesy: Mia Lynette Brown)

“He was just wonderful there is no way to describe, always happy, laughing caring, I miss his presence the most,” said Mia Lynette Brown, the victim’s mother. “That’s what hurts the most about him, he was my day he made my day somebody could make me mad that smile he didn’t care because they don’t understand that he would be laughing he would come over there he’d grab my hand a lot.”

The community is calling for more sidewalks and better lighting in the area to prevent something like what happened to Billy from happening again.