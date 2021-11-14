Memorial held for people experiencing homelessness in Austin who have died the past year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People experiencing homelessness who have lost their lives in the past year were remembered in a memorial in downtown Austin Sunday.

Local nonprofit, House the Homeless, organizes the event annually in honor of those who have died.

In 2020, according to the organization’s website, at least 256 men, women and a baby died while homeless in the Austin area.

Sunday, organizers read names of those who died at a sunrise event at the permanent memorial on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike & Bike Trail.

It was the 29th year the event has been held.