Memorial Day flyover planned for Austin, San Antonio if weather allows

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A number of flight groups are planning a Monday flyover of Austin and San Antonio to “commemorate Memorial Day and to lift the spirits of all those affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” according to the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing.

It — along with the Texas Hill Wing Commemorative Air Force, Commemorative Air Force B-25 Devil Dog, Commemorative Air Force Aircraft Restoration Group and The Highland Lakes Squadron — are planning to fly over San Antonio from 10 a.m. to noon and Austin from noon to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

There aren’t expected to be too many showers and thunderstorms early in the day Monday, but there is heavy cloud cover, according to the KXAN weather team’s forecast.

Memorial Day flight plan (Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing Photo)

Updates to the flight can be found on the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing Facebook page.

These groups restore, maintain and fly combat aircraft, some of which date to World War II.