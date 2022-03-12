Memorial concert held for Austin bombing victim Draylen Mason

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four years after the death of 17-year-old Draylen Mason in the Austin bombings, his memory continues to be honored.

Musicians from all over Central Texas, including former teachers of Mason’s and staff and teachers from Austin Soundwaves performed a special arrangement of the Nimrod variation from Elgar’s Enigma variations Saturday.

It was one of Mason’s favorites that he got to perform at the 2017 Young Orchestra of Los Angeles National Festival.

Mason was one of two people killed during the Austin bombings in 2018. He was a gifted bassist who had been accepted into the Butler School of Music at the University of Texas at Austin.

Since the tragedy, memorials have been created in his name, including the Draylen Mason Music Studio. It’s the centerpiece to the home of KMFA 89.5, an independent classical music radio station serving more than 100,000 listeners.