AUSTIN (KXAN) — After Austin City Council directed the interim city manager to look into purchasing and staffing new ladder trucks for the Austin Fire Department, a memo from Fire Chief Joel Baker shows the city hasn’t committed to those trucks in this year’s proposed budget.

“It’s my understanding that one ladder truck probably results in at least 16 new firefighters, well that’s not a one-time expenditure,” Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said. “There’s a lot of budgeting in this where you’ll see one-time payments and while the ladder truck is something if we had all the money that we wanted to have [it] would be something I would be supportive of, when you’re trying to balance the budget those kinds of considerations are made.”

The memo said in 2020 a ladder truck was purchased, but funding for staff was later removed from the budget. Council Member Mackenzie Kelly wants that truck to be put into service. The memo shows it would cost $1.7 million from the Fiscal Year 2024 budget to staff that truck, which would be an ongoing cost, Watson pointed out. It would also require annual maintenance and a one-time cost of more than $200,000 to get the truck ready to use.

The city council also asked the city manager to look into a second truck, which the memo shows would cost nearly $2 million. That would also need to be staffed and could be requested from the FY 2025 and 2026 budget.

“I’ll absolutely hold the City of Austin accountable for the purchase of the aerial fire truck and any other things that the fire department might need in the future,” Kelly, who brought the resolution forward, said. “It’s disheartening to me that the timeline is now extended as to when it would be purchased. But my hope is that, so long as I’m elected, I will continue to push for this purchase.”

As KXAN previously reported, an internal memo from Austin Fire Chief Joel Baker explained that even though the new Davenport/360 loop station was intended to house an extension of the department’s wildfire division, AFD doesn’t have what it needs to make that happen.

“On April 23, 2021, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) adopted a four-year plan for battalion realignment. We are unable to move forward with the original realignment plan since several of the key pieces of the plan have not come to fruition; namely the addition of two additional ladder trucks,” Baker wrote in a memo to fire department staff.

The Austin Firefighters Association told KXAN the department hadn’t put a ladder truck into service since 1995. Meaning the ladder trucks available to respond to fires almost three decades ago are the same number of ladder trucks available to respond today.

We took that information to Council Member Mackenzie Kelly who introduced a resolution asking the interim city manager to secure funding for the purchase and staffing of two new ladder trucks. Council voted to push that proposal through.