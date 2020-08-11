Memo: Juneteenth holiday could cost Austin up to $766K in staffing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to memo released Monday, the City of Austin would have to pay up to $766,687 a year in staff costs due to the new Juneteenth city holiday.

The memo from the city’s Human Resources Director, Joya Hayes, to council members predicts the city would pay non first-responders $204,199 in facility and staffing costs.

First responders, including police, fire and Austin-Travis County paramedics, don’t automatically get the new holiday under their contracts. If the council agreed to include them, the memo estimates it would cost the city an additional $562,488.

Junenteenth falls on a Saturday in 2021, so the first city holiday will be Friday, June 18.