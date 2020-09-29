Memo: Dedicated police presence didn’t see more crime in busy downtown Austin area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A dedicated, 24-hour police presence at Seventh and Red River Streets didn’t see crime happening at a “greater rate” compared to other areas of downtown Austin, according to a memo to the city from Austin Chief of Police Brian Manley.

At the request of Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk, police assigned two 24-hour public safety officers in the the popular downtown area from Oct. 2019 through April 2020 “with the intent of restoring a sense of security and safety for residents, employees, tourists and music goers,” the memo stated. Police reported the officers monitored this intersection “consistently” for the seven months.

Due to the police department’s findings, Manley recommends that the City’s request for increased patrol in the area should be closed “with the understanding that downtown officers will continue to pay special attention to the Red River and 7th Street area.”

In the memo, Manley said officers are most effective when they are able to move freely throughout their assigned areas. Stationing officers at an intersection would limit their effectiveness, he added.