Memo: Austin Samsung facility spilled up to 763K gallons of sulfuric acid waste into tributary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Up to 763,000 gallons of sulfuric acid waste coming from Austin’s Samsung facility spilled into a tributary of Harris Branch Creek in northeast Austin, according to a City of Austin memo released Thursday. City officials say the discharge could’ve been happening over a period of as long as 106 days.

The memo says the city’s Watershed Protection Department (WPD) was notified of the discharge on Jan. 18 by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), which is overseeing investigation, cleanup and enforcement.

A Samsung spokesperson confirmed to KXAN Thursday night they discovered the wastewater had entered its stormwater pond on Jan. 14. The spokesperson explained while the majority of the wastewater was contained on site, a portion was released into the unnamed tributary.

“We immediately stopped the release, retained a leading environmental engineering company as a partner and took action to implement a solution to minimize impact to the environment and restore the tributary,” Samsung said in a statement.

Spill investigators and scientists took a look at the area Jan. 18-19 and saw iron staining in the tributary channel consistent with a low pH environment, the memo states. WPD says it was in this tributary stretch from the Samsung plant to the main branch of Harris Branch Creek that WPD staff found no surviving aquatic life, including fish.

“This indicates the discharge had a significant short-term impact on the aquatic community and the ecology of the tributary,” the memo stated. WPD says it’s too early to determine long-term impacts.

A map showing the unnamed tributary of Harris Branch Creek affected by the Austin Samsung facility’s sulfuric acid waste spill. (Screenshot of City of Austin memo)

Another review on Jan. 18 found the pH had returned near normal levels within the tributary, with values from 6.7 to 8.5.

While the tributary itself was affected, no major impacts to wildlife or water chemistry were found in the main branch of Harris Branch Creek.

WPD says in the memo it’s getting daily updates from Samsung on the remediation process, and it will inspect the pond again once that process is complete and before it’s put back in service. WPD staff is also conducting weekly surveys of the tributary to keep an eye on water quality until remediation is complete.

“Appropriate agencies were notified and we are fully cooperating with all of them,” Samsung wrote in a statement.

The memo notes the public can’t readily reach the area of the Samsung stormwater pond and tributary, and there are no nearby parks. WPD also didn’t find any signs of homeless encampments along the tributary.

The memo says the TCEQ will be investigating to see if there are any impacts to human health. KXAN has reached out to the TCEQ and will update this story when we hear back.