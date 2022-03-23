AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sworn Austin police, fire and EMS employees will now be able to enjoy paid parental leave following a memo from the mayor and city council.

Non-sworn employees have enjoyed the benefit since 2013, but the city said that paid parental leave for sworn employees had been left to labor negotiations between the city and public safety unions. According to the city, none of the current or past labor contracts included this benefit following an agreement.

A resolution last December developed options for paid parental leave for sworn personnel and in a memo released Wednesday, the City’s Human Resources Department said the city would provide up to six weeks of paid leave for sworn employees with the same criteria provided to non-sworn employees.

The memo also said sworn employees would continue to receive current benefits, such as shared leave and short or long-term disability.

“This decision is consistent with our commitment to fostering a healthy, safe, respectful, and productive work environment for all employees and their families,” said Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk in a press release. “It demonstrates our continued appreciation for the hard work of our sworn Police, Fire and EMS colleagues.”

The leaders of the city’s three public safety unions — Ken Casaday with Austin Police Association, Bob Nicks with Austin Firefighters Association and Selena Xie with Austin EMS Association —welcomed the move in a statement.

“Extending parental leave to Police, Fire and EMS personnel is sorely needed, very appreciated by your public safety workers, and demonstrates that our Council, City Manager, City Human Resource Department and the Community truly care about the well-being of their public safety employees,” leaders said in a joint statement.

Criteria for paid parental leave

The paid parental leave is for up to 30 working days for a maximum of 240 hours (six weeks) for employees scheduled to work 40 hours per week.

Mothers and fathers for the birth of the employee’s child and the placement of a child with the employee for adoption or foster care without regard to marital status or sexual orientation.

The cost of the benefit provisions for all three sworn departments is estimated to be $1.7 million per year.

The cost will be absorbed into this year’s fiscal year budget and future costs will be included in the next year’s budget, the city said.