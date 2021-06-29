Memo: Austin Animal Center unable to house more animals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Animal Center has no additional capacity to house animals as of June 24, and staff may possibly need to resort to euthanasia.

That’s according to a June 25 city memo from Chief Animal Services Officer Don Bland. The memo said every kennel is full, and staff are doubling-up dogs in each suite.

From June 1 to June 23, Bland said AAC took in 1,146 cats and dogs. During that same period, AAC had 898 outcomes, meaning those animals are no longer at the shelter.

As of June 25, AAC had 604 animals on-site with another 411 in foster care.

Bland said this situation is not unique to AAC.

“Shelters throughout the Southern United States are facing the same challenges,” Bland wrote in the memo.

On top of that, animal rescue partners with AAC are also at capacity and are unable to take in extra cats or dogs to help. All of these factors could lead AAC staff to issue possible euthanasia notifications, putting the shelter’s no-kill status in jeopardy.

The memo said the possible notifications would apply to animals that have been in AAC’s care for a long time due to behavioral concerns.

Citizens who find a loose pet or want to surrender their own pet to the shelter are being asked to hold on to the animals until AAC can find solutions.

AAC is asking for help from the community to maintain its status as a no-kill shelter.

“Staff are working with owners who want to surrender their dog, in hopes of finding ways to solve their problems so that they can keep their pets,” the memo said.

AAC has tips on its website for what you should do if you’ve found a lost or stray animal.