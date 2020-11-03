Memo: APD ‘proactive’ with plans to keep Austin safe before and after Election Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says APD has created “comprehensive” and “proactive” plans to “keep the community safe in the most peaceful and organized manner” on Election Day and the following days, according to a memo sent to city leaders.

“While we are not aware of any planned attempts to disrupt the election process, we stand ready to address them should they occur,” Manley says in the memo. Additionally, Manley has “implemented tactical alert, meaning all officers of all ranks will report to duty in the community, if needed.”

Over the last few months, Manley says his department has made improvements to its policies, training and tactics for peaceful protests. Other details about APD’s plan for Election Day were not divulged to prevent compromising the security of those plans.

On Monday, several businesses in downtown Austin boarded up before Election Day.

Photos taken by KXAN crews show the United States Postal Service location, a 7-Eleven convenience store and Total Men’s Primary Care in the 823 Congress Avenue building boarded up with plywood.

About a block south along Congress Avenue and 8th Street, wooden boards were also being installed at another office space used by Third Rail Creative and Orange 142.