Memo: APD officer suspended for 10 days after case of excessive force

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police sergeant was suspended from the force for 10 days after he after an alleged use of excessive force during an arrest, according to a memo from APD Chief Brian Manley.

In the memo, Manley states that Sergeant Eric Cleveland was part of a drug bust with the APD Narcotics Unit in July 2019. Manley wrote that Cleveland was assigned as a close cover officer during the operation.

During the bust a suspect fled the scene on a bicycle. Manley said that while in pursuit Cleveland drove his cruiser onto the sidewalk hitting the suspect’s bicycle.

The memo states that Cleveland admitted to Internal Affairs the he did not operate his vehicle in a “prudent manner” and while he did not act with malicious intent his actions were wrong.

Additionally, Cleveland admitted his body camera was not properly attached and was not powered on.

The memo was signed by both Chief Manley and Sergeant Cleveland on Jan. 10. It also stated that during the 10 days of his suspension Cleveland could choose to appeal the decision.