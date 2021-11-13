MEMO: 57th Trail of Lights organizers implement changes to minimize traffic impacts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Trail of Lights is making changes for 2021 to minimize the impact of traffic for non-attendees near the event site.

The 57th Trail of Lights will be a drive-thru again this year. The event is slated to take place in Zilker Park between Nov. 27 to Dec. 31.

In a memo to the city of Austin, event organizers said they were implementing some changes to lessen the impact on areas near the park. Barton Springs Road will remain open throughout the event period to allow mobility by the general public. Normally, the road is closed during the event days.

Event organizers said congestion will be reduced.

There will also be no pedestrian-based attractions this year, due to COVID-19 health protocols. The change is expected to decrease impacts in park access, event organizers said.

The event will also be adding 17 more acres of access to Zilker Park.

Vehicle passes are now available for the event, ranging from $30-$95.

Passes are good for cars with up to nine people in them, and any vehicle that’s street legal and less than 27 feet in length can go through the display. Any vehicle with 10 or more people in them will need two passes, organizers said.

The event operates entirely on support from sponsors. H-E-B is the title sponsor of the event, and KXAN is one of the many organizations that also sponsor it.