Members of Anderson High football team under quarantine, game canceled Friday against Manor High

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Possible exposure to someone positive with COVID-19 has forced Anderson High School to place members of its football team under quarantine, KXAN has learned. The school has canceled Friday’s football game against Manor.

Austin ISD sent a letter Wednesday to parents of students who were “potentially exposed.” The letter says students should quarantine for 14 days, ending on Nov. 28. That means the possible exposure was either on Friday, Nov. 13 or Saturday, Nov. 14.

The students will take classes remotely until then, the letter says, and then they can return to campus and extracurricular activities when school resumes on Nov. 30.

They also recommend, based on CDC guidelines, that students get tested for COVID-19 “around Day 5 to 7 of quarantine.” That would be now through Saturday.

Head football coach Daniel Hunter is listed in the letter as a person to contact if a student becomes symptomatic. They said Coach Hunter would also be available to answer questions even from students or parents who are not symptomatic, as would the district’s Let’s Talk platform.

The Trojans (1-6) were set to play the Manor High Mustangs (1-5) in a district game in Manor. The school did not say if the game would be rescheduled. The Trojans are scheduled to play Nov. 27 against Weiss, but with the quarantine ending the day after, that game could also be affected.