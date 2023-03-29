AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mellow Johnny’s, a local bike shop owned by Lance Armstrong, is moving locations, according to a social media post.

The bike shop made the post of the new location near the James D. Pfluger Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge with a “COMING SOON” written in front of the entrance.

According to the post, the shop is set to open in Summer 2023.

“New digs are under construction at the foot of the James D. Pfluger Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge, the heart of the Austin cycling community,” the Mellow Johnny’s post said.