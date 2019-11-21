Meet the folks who greeted Trump at ABIA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — About two hours before Air Force One landed at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, more than 200 people were waiting in line to go through a security sweep by the U.S Secret Service.

Trisha Allmon — dressed in red, white and blue — was waiting in line with her husband Aaron Allmon. She said Aaron is a 21-year combat veteran with the Air Force.

“He’s retired now so we get to do great things like this,” said Allmon.

The couple from Canyon Lake are members of the Commemorative Air Force group in San Marcos, and said they were invited because the former Air Force One pilot for President Barack Obama was unable to attend.

Fourth grader Michael Henneke and his second grade brother Jonathan were waiting eagerly, and each holding a white poster board with a message of support for the President.

Bill Fairweather, the former Williamson County Republican Party Chair was also in line. He said a friend of a friend at The White House invited him.

“It’s not often you get to see Air Force One fly into to your hometown, and show your support for the president,” said Fairweather.

They stood with about 200 other people behind a set of barricades as Air Force One landed just before 2 p.m. and taxied up to the tarmac.

The Presidential limousine pulled up, the door swung open and a few minutes later President Trump appeared, waved to the crowd and walked down the stairs.

He was greeted at the bottom of the stairs by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Trump then walked to the front of the limo, gave a big wave to the crowd and jumped in the car with daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump and senior advisor Jared Kushner.

Once the motorcade pulled away, some people in the crowd stayed and got the chance to tour Air Force One.

The motorcade arrived back at ABIA around 5 p.m. as the sun was setting, and it was wheels up for the Boeing 474.